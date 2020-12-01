Hon. Kojo Adu Asare (NDC) (Adenta)The Greater Accra region MP was born on June 30, 1966 and hails from Abiriw-Akuapem in the Eastern region. A secondary school leaver,he best describes himself as a businessman who was the CEO of Vital Concepts Limited based in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

A member of the majority in parliament and obtained 20,329 votes out of the 37,905 valid votes cast = 53.6% in the last elections.A Christian (charismatic, ICGC), married with three children.

