Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku born in 1971 is a Ghanaian football administrator who serves as the President of the Ghana Football Association since October 2019. He is a former sports journalist and past Executive Chairman of Dreams F.C., where Ghana Black Stars and Chelsea F.C. player Baba Rahman played. He also served on various executive committees of the Ghana Football Association as well as the national team, Ghana Black Stars.

He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Ghana, trained as a journalist at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and also received his MBA from the University of Liverpool. While in the UK, he also received instruction in marketing, hospitality and tourism management.

He established a colt football club, Shooting Stars FC when he was 17 years old as well as the Director of the Jawara Babies Colt Club.From 1996 to 1999, he was a presenter and sports presenter for Radio Univers 105.7 FM, campus radio of the University of Ghana, Legon and concurrently served as the public relations officer for Afienya United FC, Tema and at the Public Relations Department, Ministry of Youth and Sports (1997–98) and the Sports Editor for Groove FM (1998–99).

Between 1999 and 2000, he was the Deputy Sports Editor, Network Broadcasting Ltd, owners of Radio Gold. He worked for sports marketing companies in the UK and Israel. He was the Communications and Marketing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak S.C. between 2006 and 2007. He was the administrative manager of Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) from 2008 to 2010. He became general manager of Wassaman FC in 2011.

