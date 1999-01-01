Born on August 28,1958, Mr Amankwah Asiamah comes from Begoro in the Eastern Region. He holds MBA (Strategic Management),University of Hull UK,1999.

He is an Economists/Banker and Board Chairman of Fanteakwa Rural Bank before he became an MP. He is a Christian (Presbyterian) married with seven children.

He obtained 19,935 votes out of the 34,955 valid votes cast (57.0%) in the last elections and represents the New Patriotic party and a member of the minority in parliament.

www.parliament.gh