Kwabena Appiah-Pinkrah born August 23 1947 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Akrofuom Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.He obtained a Vor Diploma from the University of Bremen West,Germany and an M.A from Fairleigh Dickson University NJ,U.S.A.

Kwabena Appiah-Kubi was a Transient Staff at General Electric Company Limited,U.S.A from 1977 to 1979, a senior consultant from 1991 to 1996 at P1 Accra, the Managing Director of Global Linkage from 1997 to 2004 and then a member of parliament from 2005 to 2016.

