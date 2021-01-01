Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah born June 18 1974 is a Ghanaian politician and the current Member of Parliament for the Takoradi constituency in the Western Region of Ghana.He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Aviation in Ghana.

He had his secondary school at Mfantsipim School.He also obtained a B.S.C from KNUST,an M.A from the University of Cape Coast as well as certificates from Empretec Ghana and Sangonet South Africa.

