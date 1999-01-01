Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye born November 13 1950 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Biakoye Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a B.S.C from KUNST,a certificate in corporate governance from GIMPA,a member of the Ghana Institute of Engineers,a certificate in Project Management from Setym International,Montreal,Canada and a member of the Civil Institution of Engineers,U.K. Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye was a site engineer from 1985 to 1994 at Allgemeine Bau Union ,the principal engineer from 1994 to 1999.the director fro 1999 to 2000 and chief executive from 2009 to 2010 at the Ghana Highway Authority.

