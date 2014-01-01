Kwaku Afriyie born July 7 1954,is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana.He is the Western Regional Minister of Ghana. He was appointed by President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo in January 2017 and was approved by the Members of Parliament in February 2017.

He obtained an MB CBH from the University of Ghana Medical School,a Master of Public Health from Tulane University,New Orleans,U.S.A and a Fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.Kwaku Afryie was the Managing Director of Afriyie Frame from 1990 to 2016 and the Managing Director of Greenshield Hospital from 1994 TO 2014.

