Kwaku Agyeman-Manu born September 6, 1955 a Ghanaian politician. He is the Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central and the Minister of Health. Kweku Agyeman-Manu is a Chartered Management Accountant and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana in 1989.

Agyemang-Manu served as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in the immediate-past Parliament and was the acting CEO of the National Health Authority in 2006, and also the deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning under former President J.A Kuffuour’s administration (2001 to 2008), he served in various ministries as a Deputy Minister of State in the following Ministries: Trade and Industry, Interior, Finance, Communications, and Roads and Transport.

He has served on the Boards of institutions such as the Small Arms Commission of Ghana, the Ghana Revenue Authority, Bank of Ghana, and the Divestiture Implementation Committee. President Nana Akufo-Addo named Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in May 2017, as part of nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet.

The names of the 19 ministers were submitted to the Parliament of Ghana and announced by the Speaker of the House, Rt . Hon. Prof. Mike Ocquaye As a Cabinet Minister, Agyemang-Manu is part of the inner circle of the President and aides in key decision-making policies for the country.

