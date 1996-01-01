Kwaku Gyasi has been on the Ghanaian gospel music scene for over a decade. He first two albums, 'Sumsum Kronkron Gya' and 'Onokwafoo' did not do well due to poor management and lack of finances but he didn't relent on his efforts. In 2004 he come out with his third album 'Ayeyi' and it was an instant hit. Due to its massive airplay and sales Ayeyi it was nominated for 6 Ghana Music Awards. In 2006, he dropped yet another hit album 'Onyame Aseda', which won him three Ghana Music Awards and several nominations.

Kwaku Gyasi was born on December 17 1977 in Kumasi to Kwame Kyei and Angelina Appiah all traders from Elmina. He grew up at Asafo in Kumasi started schooling at APS and went on to Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) where he graduated in 1996.Right after school, Kwaku who is an adept in singing and playing of numerous musical instruments decided to go into music and with the help of God, Elder Mireku his role model, Mr. John Mensah Sarpong his producer and the Church of Pentecost he has excelled. Kwaku is married to Mrs. Mercy Adu Poku and they are yet to have an issue.

www.ghanaweb.com