Hon. Kwame Alfred Agbesi is the former Member of Parliament for Ashaiman (Ghana parliament constituency) and a former Deputy majority leader of Parliament of Ghana under John Dramani Mahama administration.He comes from Agave-Afedume in the Volta Region and is married with six children.

He holds LLB (UG),1979 and BL (GSL) 1981.He is a Lawyer and worked with the Judicial Service as Regional Chairman before he became an MP.

He is a Christian (Evangelical Presbyterian).Born on February 20, 1955 and a member of the majority after obtaining 51,556 votes out of the 85,459 valid votes cast = 60.3% in the last elections.

www.ghanaweb.com