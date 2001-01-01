Kwasi Boateng Adjei born August 29 1954 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the New Juaben North Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a BSC from the University of Ghana. Kwasi Boateng Adjei was the Managing Head of the New Juaben College of Communication from 1981 to 2001, the M.C.E from 2001 to 2009 and a member of parliament from 2012 to 2016.

www.ghanaweb.com