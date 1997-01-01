Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Kwasi Etu Bonde
- Date of Birth:
- 1968-10-13
- Place of Birth:
- Vume,Ghana
Kwasi Etu-Bonde born in Vume in the Volta Region of Ghana on October 13 1968 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Kintampo North Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.
He obtained a B.S.C in Agriculture from the University of Ghana and an EMBA from GIMPA. Kwasi Etu-Bonde was the area agribusiness manager from 1997 to 2006 at British Tobacco Ghana,and the C.E.O of Sustenance Agro Ventures from 2007 to 2016.
www.ghanaweb.com