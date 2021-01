Kweku Asomah-Cheremeh is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana. He is the former Brong Ahafo Regional minister of Ghana. He was appointed by President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo in January 2017 and was approved by the Members of Parliament in February 2017.

He is currently Lands and Natural Resources minister Of Ghana.

