Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan born August 21 1963 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Cape Coast South Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an MBA from the University of Chicago Business School , an MSC and BSC from the University of London and a CFA member the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute .

