Hon. Kwesi Ahwoi, a public servant of considerable experience, was born on 17th November, 1946. He is married with seven children.

Education

GCE Ordinary and Advanced levels from Prempeh College, Kumasi (1960-1965) and St. Augustine's College, Cape Coast (1965-1967) respectively; Post Graduate Certificate in Planning and Resource Management from University of Maryland, College Park, USA in 1985/6; Post Graduate Certificate-Budgeting and Financial Management and Postgraduate Certificate – Planning and Resource Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Accra (1980-1981);Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics, Geography and Education from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

He has attended numerous workshops and seminars on Investment, Industrial Development, Tourism, Public Management and Finance.

Academic works

The Ghana Export School Success with minimum investment – ICT International Forum 1 – (1992) (Kwesi Ahwoi Laude Cellich).

GIPC (1995-1996) Corporate Plan (Kwesi Ahwoi/FINS /World Bamll et al Dec. 1994).

Ghana Club 100 (Kwesi Ahwoi, Supervising Editor/Spectrum International Ltd. et al).

International profile/membership

Hon. Kwesi Ahwoi has traveled across the length and breadth of the globe in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

His membership of boards and committees over the years include the following:

Chairman of the Board, Mim Timber Co. Ltd. (1988-1992)

Chairman of the Council, Kumasi Wood Estate Village (1997-2001)

Board Member, Ghana Free Zone Board (1997-2001)

Board Member, National Economic Management Team (1997-2001).

Honors'

Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana "Marketing Talent of the Year 1990 Award"

Talkshop Accomplishment Award for "Outstanding Contribution to National Development (August 31, 1999).

Millennium Excellence Award for Personality Promoting Ghana Internationally (1999)

The Israeli Institute of Public Opinion – Leading Businessman Award – "3rd Millennium Award for outstanding Economic Cooperation (1999/2001)

International Biographical Centre's "20th Century Award for Achievement", in recognition of outstanding achievement in the field of Trade and Investment (2001)

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

Work history/experience

His professional experience with operational responsibility as Chairman, Chief Executive, Director General Economic Researcher, Senior Manager, Management Consultant and Market/Field Researcher in both government, private and international business environment with key contributions at national and international levels in trade development, capacity building and private sector expertise development in export marketing, investment promotion and revitalization of sick institutions and industries are some of his achievements.

Politics

Hon. Kwesi Ahwoi was sworn in as Minister for Food and Agriculture by the President, H.E. Prof. J.E.A. Mills, on February, 2009.

In December 7, 2012 when John Dramani Mahama was elected president of the Republic, Mr Ahwoi was apointed Minister of the Interior under the National Democratic Congress government.

ghana.gov