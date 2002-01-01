Kwesi Amoako Atta born 5 August 1951 in Akyem - Awenarein the Eastern Region of Ghana is a Ghanaian lawyer,management consultant and politician.He is the Member of Parliament of the Atiwa West constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and, as of 2017, Ghana's Minister for Roads and Highways.He attended the Abuakwa State College where he obtained a GCE Ordinary level certificate and proceeded to Tarkwa Senior High School for his GCE advanced level certificate.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration from the University of Ghana,Legon.He then proceeded to the Ghana School of Law , Makola and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2002. He obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Ghana.Kwesi Amoako Atta became the regional manager at the defunct meat marketing board from 1979 to 1985.He then joined Unilever Ghana,where he was first made the brands manager then head of logistics and marketing. When he was called to the Ghana Bar, he joined the legal department,where he rose to Group Legal Advisor of Unilever Ghana.He left the company in 2010 to pursue a career in politics.

In January 2017,President Nana Akuffo-Addo nominated Atta for the position of Minister of Roads and Highways in Ghana.Atta was tasked with improving urban and feeder roads in the country, especially those in Ghana's agricultural belt.This would improve the country's food security.He also launched the Persons with Disability Road Toll Initiative and the first group of 80 persons with disabilities completed the training program and were allocated with toll booths to work in and reiterated that tatol 200 persons with disabilities will employed under this initiative.

