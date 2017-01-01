Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior born 18 December, 1994, better known as Kwesi Arthur, is a rapper and musician from Tema ,Ghana.

He is currently considered one of the best young artists in Ghana, and Africa. He became the second Ghanaian rapper to be nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher after Sarkodie’s nomination in 2019.

Kwesi Arthur was born in Tema to Ghanaian parents. Kwesi is the second of 4 kids. He has a two brothers, one of which is also a musician (Dayonthetrack) and a sister.

He has lived in Tema all his life and went to the Tema Secondary school which he completed in 2013. Kwesi could not make it to the university because of finances so he resorted to working in a studio called XLC studios in community 9 Tema where he learnt to record and produce music.

Kwesi Arthur started writing raps after listening to Drake's debut album, Thank Me Later.

Kwesi Arthur has collaborated with numerous Ghanaian musician, including Sarkodie, Medikal, KiDi, Jason E LA, R2Bees, B4bonah, M3dal, M.anifest, EL, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and South African rapper Nasty C . He was nominated for Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards.

EPs

Live from Nkrumah Krom (2017)

Live from Nkrumah Krom Vol II Home Run (2019)

Singles/b>

2017 Grind Day produced by Kayso

Grind Day Remix feat Medikal and Sarkodie (rapper) produced by Kyaso

2018 Anthem Barking produced by Ramz

2018 Woara (meaning - It Is You) produced by Shotto Blinkz

2018 Don't Keep Me Waiting feat Kidi produced by NytWulf

2019 Zombie produced by TwoBars

Awards and Nominations>/b>

In 2018 he won Hip Hop Song of the Year. He was also nomnated for Hiplife/Hip, Hop Artiste of the Year and New Artiste of the Year.

BET Awards

In 2018, he was nominated for Viewers Choice Best International Act

3 Music Awards

In 2019 he was nomknated for :

Hip Hop Song of the Year

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year

Hiplife/Hip Hop Act of the Year

Song of The Year

Music Man of The Year

Breakthrough Act

Digital Act of the Year

Hiplife Song of the year

And won the Best Collaboration of the year.

Videography

Year Title Director

2017 Grind Day Mickey Johnson

2017 Grind Day Remix Lex Maccarthy

2018 Anthem Akwaada Nyame

2018 Woara Yaw Skyface

2018 Don't Keep Me Waiting feat Kidi Andy Madjitey

2018 Fever feat Rayf RocxNoir

2019 Nobody feat Mr Eazi Yaw Skyface

www.wikipedia.com