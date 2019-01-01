Ghana Famous People

A voice and hope for the vulnerable: Meet broadcast journalist, activist and philanthropist Lily Mohammed

Committed to uplifting the voices of those in need, award-winning broadcaster Lily Mohammed's work goes beyond reporting the news.

Her top priority, like any responsible broadcaster, is to enact positive change, especially for the vulnerable without a platform to advocate for themselves.

Rising from humble beginnings in Takoradi, Lily was born some decades ago on June 14, in the culturally diverse Western Region of Ghana.

With roots in both the northern and southern regions, she embodies the unique blend of traditions from across her homeland.

It is from this background that Lily draws her dedication to empowering underserved communities nationwide.

As the eldest of five siblings, she learned the values of leadership, responsibility, and perseverance from an early age.

Lily's educational journey began at Fijai Senior High School in Sekondi, where she studied visual arts and proudly served as the Quaye house prefect, laying the foundation for her passion for creative expression and storytelling.

After obtaining her Diploma in Journalism at the Creativeland School of Film and Media Arts, Lily pursued a Bachelor's degree in Communication at Africa University College of Communication (AUCC) in Accra-Ghana, followed by her current pursuit of a Master's degree in Governance at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

These academic endeavors have equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of communication principles and governance dynamics.

Lily's professional journey spans over a decade, starting as a reporter with Metro TV Ghana.

Over the years, she honed her skills and rose through the ranks to become a senior news anchor, producer, and host of various programs, including the popular magazine show, MORNING RIDE.

In 2019, Lily embraced a new challenge at Class Media Group, discovering her passion for radio as the host of Class FM's PRIME-TIME news and current affairs show, 5o5.

Seeking broader horizons and a larger audience, she joined the EIB Network in 2020, where she currently anchors PRIME-TIME news on both TV and radio.

Additionally, Lily co-hosts the award-winning news analysis program, STARR TODAY, and the breakfast show, GHTODAY, while also spearheading the lifestyle magazine show, LIFESTALES after moving from being a co-host of an all-female lifestyle show, TOAST

Beyond her professional pursuits, Lily is deeply committed to giving back to society. She founded a foundation focused on addressing the challenges faced by young women and girls, particularly those from Northern Ghana.

Notably, her foundation organized a conference in 2019 to discuss and address the plight of female head porters, demonstrating her dedication to effecting positive change in the community. Furthermore, Lily co-founded Beauty CodeGh, a beauty spa aimed at promoting self-care and empowerment.

Lily's dedication and contributions to the field have been recognized through numerous awards, including FOKLEX TV Newscaster of the Year (2021, 2022), Female TV Host of the Year at the National Outspoken Awards (2021), Female Newscaster of the Year at the Ghana Media Personality Awards (2021), and Impactful Woman of the Year at the 6th Impactful Women Awards (2023).

Driven by her passion for communication, advocacy, and community engagement, Lily continues to strive for excellence in both her professional endeavors and philanthropic initiatives, seeking to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others.