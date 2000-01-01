Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo born February 21 1971 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Shai-Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

In the year 2000,Linda had her Diploma in Banking from the Cambridge Academy in Accra and Business Administration (BA) from the University of Cape Coast-Ghana. She holds a diploma in Insurance which she obtained from the National Insurance College at Airport Accra in the year 2004.

