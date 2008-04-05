Lord Wumpini, a Ghanaian hiplife artiste, with two albums to his credit. His second album, â€œSecond Chanceâ€ which was launched on April 5 2008 aims at drumming home issues such as rape, broken marriages and guinea worm. The launch would take place at Tamale in the Northern Region.

According to Lord Wumpini, apart from the quality and rich African culture portrayed in his video clip, the lyrics of the songs were clear and good enough to make listeners sing along. Responding to why he chose to sing on social issues, the Accra-based musician said it was his goal to create awareness, educate and influence the behaviour of society positively as well as promote African music to the rest of the world.

â€œIt is our responsibility as musicians to talk about social issues that affect us negatively as a people because I believe that no other group communicates better to the youth than we do,â€ he added.

Lord Wumpini said musicians faced lots of problems in Ghana, because of lack of legal structures to guarantee the protection of their rights and interests.

According to him, the issue of piracy ought to be holistically looked at and addressed by all stakeholders in order to protect the music industry.

The artiste, known in private life as Mustapha Quansah, said it was time musicians came together to fight for their rights irrespective of which part of the country they hailed from.