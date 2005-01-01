Lydia Forson born October 24, 1984 is a Ghanaian actress, writer, and producer. In 2010 she won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Lydia Forson graduated from the University of Ghana where she earned a bachelor's degree in English Language and Information Studies. Lydia Forson's acting career started with a cameo role in Hotel St. James (2005), Run Baby Run (2006), Different Shades of Blue (2007) and a stint in the reality show The Next Movie Star in Nigeria (2007). Shirley Frimpong Manso, CEO of Sparrow Productions, who had previously worked with her in the Ghanaian television series Different Shades of Blue brought Forson back to the screens through the movie Scorned. This starring role led to her first African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) nomination as the Best Upcoming Female Actress. In 2009,Forson starred in the award-winning The Perfect Picture by Shirley Frimpong-Manso.She has starred in A Sting in a Tale,Phone Swap and Masquerade. FILMOGRAPHY Hotel St. James (2005) – Cameo Roles Run Baby Run (2006) – supporting role Different Shades of Blue (2007) Scorned (2008) – Lead Role The Perfect Picture (2009) – Supporting Role A Sting in a Tale (2009) – lead role Masquerades (2011) Phone Swap (2012) Kamara's Tree (2013) Scandal (2013) (South African Series) – Aku A Letter From Adam (2014) Writer/Producer Isoken (2017) Keteke (2017) - Leading role Sidechic Gang (2018) AWARDS 2009 – African Movie Academy Award Nominee[citation needed] 2010 – African Movie Academy Award Best Actress in a lead role 2012 – Ghana Movie Awards Best Screenplay 'In The Cupboard' www.wikipedia.com