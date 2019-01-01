Lydia Seyram Alhassan born January 31 1970 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

She holds holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School,Legon and Bachelor of Administration degree from Ghana the Institute of Management and Public.Replacing her late husband,In January 2019 she contested and won the parliamentary seat for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

She won the 2019 Ayawaso West by-election with 68.80 per cent of the valid votes cast while the other candidates,Kwasi Delali Brempong of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 30.52 per cent,William Kofi Dowokpor of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Clement Boadi of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) polled 0.58 and 0.10 per cent respectivelyAdministration.

