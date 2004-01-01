Mabel Dove Danquah 1905–1984 was a Gold Coast-born journalist, political activist and creative writer, one of the earliest women in West Africa to work in these fields.

As Francis Elsbend Kofigah notes in relation to Ghana's literary pioneers, "before the emergence of such strong exponents of literary feminism as Efua Sutherland and Ama Ata Aidoo, there was Mabel Dove Danquah, the trail-blazing feminist."