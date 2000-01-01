Eric Owusu Ansah Commonly known as Macho Rapper as his Stage Name is a Ghanaian Rapper, Singer, Artist,Song Writer and Member of the Twi Pop in Ghana.

He began his Career in 2000 and Recorded his first music with Wanlov(Kuborlo) and Castro (Under Fire) Macho Rapper attended nazareth and airforce complex in the western region and also attended catholic JHS and latter came to accra technical training college.

"Music has been part of me Since Childhood, I love to sing" Macho Rapper aka Okamaboom (The Killer) is an underground Ghana Hiplife / GH Rap Artist

Macho Rapper then Release his debut single "Twi Pop" with Castro Destroyer & Wanlov the Kubolor

Basically, am always talking about myself because am bringing new style in the game, it’s all about boorisis.

Boorisis simple means the fusion of my image and my music, am actually selling my image and the music, some might like my image not the music and some might my music and not my image

When he’s not rapping he spends time working on his physique, he runs his own gym and moonlights as a bouncer. When you’re built like that and spit flames in Pidgin, who needs Fitty? The movement there is called ‘hip life’, eerily synonymous to the whole Zef life thing.

I’m very intrigued with this genre, one that I’m trying to wrap my head around it more to share with you people’s, but not too much, shit, who remembers the guy who first wrote about Die Antwoord, yeah, exactly.

Macho Rapper set a pace ahead in his music career and recorded his second depute single called. Hip Life Bouncer.

