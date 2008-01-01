Magnus Kofi Amoatey born 10 December 1948 is the MP-Elect for the Yilo Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He obtained a B.A,B.L and a Diploma from the University of Ghana as well as a Cert A from Methodist Training College.

Magnus Kofi Amoatey was the director of programs at the National Commission of Culture from 1979 to 2008 and a member of parliament from 2013 to 2016.

