Mahama Ayariga born 24 May 1974 is a lawyer and politician.He belongs to the National Democratic Congress.He was the Minister of Information and Media Relations and the Minister of Youth and Sports under the John Dramani Mahama administration.Mahama Ayariga was born in Bawku in the Upper East Region of Ghana. He schooled in Ghana,Nigeria and the United States of America. He attended the Barewa College in Zaria in Kaduna State, Nigeria. He holds a Master of Law (LLM) degree from the Harvard Law School in the United States of America and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) Degree from the University of Ghana,Legon.

He started his career as a Teaching Assistant in Natural Resources Law and International Law at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana.He also co-founded and was the Executive Director of the Legal Resources Centre,an organization to promote human rights,community development and social justice.

Mahama Ayariga's older brother Ayariga Hassan was the presidential candidate of the People's National Convention for the 2012 General Elections in Ghana Mahama Ayariga was the member of Ghana's parliament for the Bawku Central constituency from 2005 but lost his seat in the 2008 Elections to Adamu Dramani Sakande of the NPP.The seat became vacant when Adamu was convicted and jailed by a court for having stood for the election while being a citizen of another country which is against the Ghana constitution.Ayariga recaptured the seat in the 2012 General Elections.

In 2009 when Prof John Evans Atta Mills won the elections,Ayariga became the Presidential Spokesman before he was subsequently appointed Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.He was subsequently appointed Deputy Minister of Education. Mahama Ayariga was nominated for appointment as Minister for Information by President John Dramani Mahama in January 2013.Mahama Ayariga serves on the Appointments Committee of Ghana 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

