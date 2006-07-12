MenuCountryPeopleEntertainment

Margaret "Araba Stamp" Quainoo

Ghana Famous People

Entertainment

Margaret "Araba Stamp" Quainoo

Araba Stamp

Biography
Date of Birth:
N/A
Place of Birth:
N/A

Margaret Quainoo, a.k.a., Araba Stamp died on July 12 2006, at the age of 70

Araba Stamp fell in love with acting after dropping out of primary school to join the Brigade Drama Group at Nungua ,together with other current stars.

The late actress left behind five grandchildren, her only daughter died years ago. They are; Stephanie Forson, 33 years, Raymond Kofi Addo, 25, Paul Adetso, 22, Mary Adei, 20 and Ishmael Amarteifio, 18.

www.ghanaweb.com