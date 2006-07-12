Margaret Quainoo, a.k.a., Araba Stamp died on July 12 2006, at the age of 70

Araba Stamp fell in love with acting after dropping out of primary school to join the Brigade Drama Group at Nungua ,together with other current stars.

The late actress left behind five grandchildren, her only daughter died years ago. They are; Stephanie Forson, 33 years, Raymond Kofi Addo, 25, Paul Adetso, 22, Mary Adei, 20 and Ishmael Amarteifio, 18.

