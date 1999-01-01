Mark Kurt Nawaane born April 21 1966 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region of Ghana on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an M.B.A from Paris Graduate School of Management and an M.D. from the Institute of Medicine and Hygiene,St.Petersburg,Russia.

Mark Kurt Nawaane was the Senior Medical Officer of Dunkwa Government Hospital from 1996 to 1999,the medical director at Dunkwa Continental Hospital from 1999 to 2003,the C.E.O of St.Mark Hospital (Dunkwa-On-Offin) from 2004 to 2016, and the C.E.O of St. Mark Hospital Wassa Akropong from 2015 to 2016.

