Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, professionally known as Masterkraft, is a Nigerian record producer, disc jockey, band director, pianist, and songwriter.

He started his professional music career with Kennis Music, and has worked with artists such as Flavour N'abania, Bracket, Banky W., Sound Sultan, Timaya, Lynxxx, M.I and J. Martins, among others.His production hits include "Fine lady" by Lynxxx featuring Wizkid, "Kwarikwa (Remix)" by Flavour N'abania featuring Fally Ipupa, "Girl" by Bracket featuring Wizkid, "Chinny Baby" by Flavour N'abania, and "Jasi" by Banky W.

Leadership newspaper ranked him 8th on its 2014 list of the Top 10 Music Producers In Nigeria. In August 2015, Nigeria Entertainment Today ranked him 7th on its list of Nigeria's Top 7 Biggest Music Producers at the Moment.Thisday newspaper listed him as one of its Top 10 Music Producers in Nigeria.

Masterkraft was born in Ajegunle,Lagos State, Nigeria, where he began his music career at age 11. Whilst growing up,he attended United Christian Secondary School in Apapa and dreamt of being an accountant. He is regarded as one of the most versatile music producers in Nigeria.

