Mathias Kwame Ntow is a Ghanaian politician born 11th November 1957 and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Aowin Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a B.ED Social Studies from University of Education,Winneba an M. A. Human Rights from University of Education, Winneba and Teachers' Cert A Enchi Training College).

