Matthew Nyindam born December 1 1975 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Kpandai Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a Cert A from Dambai Training College and a B.E.D in Social Studies from the University of Education,Winneba.Mathew Nyindam was a housemaster from 2010 to 2012 at the Ghana Education Service.

www.ghanaweb.com