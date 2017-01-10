Mavis Hawa Koomson born 3 February 1966 is a Ghanaian politician and educationist.She is the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency.She was appointed by President of Ghana Nana Akuffo-Addo on 10 January 2017 as Minister of Special Development Initiative. Koomson was born in Salaga in the Northern Region of Ghana on .

She holds a diploma and a bachelor's degree in Basic Education from the University Education, Winneba.She has earned a masters,postgraduate diploma in public administration (CPA) and postgraduate diploma in public administration(DPA) from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA).

Mavis Hawa Koomson was a teacher by profession,occupying various positions including head teacher,assistant superintendent and Principal superintendent. She was also president of Gender Unit of the Ghana National Association of Teachers Ladies Association (GNATLAS) Sekondi local,treasurer for GNATLAS (Western Region) and secretary for GNATLAS (Takoradi local).

In May,2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named Mavis Hawa Koomson as part of nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet.The names of the 19 ministers were submitted the Parliament of Ghana and announced by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Ocquaye.As a Cabinet minister,Mavis Hawa Koomson is part of the inner circle of the president and is to aid in key decision making activities in the country.

www.ghanaweb.com