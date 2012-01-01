Mavis Nkansah Boadu born May 17,1989 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East constituency in the Ashanti Region and a member of the New Patriotic Party.She holds an MBA in International Business from Devry University,USA and a master's degree in Human Resource Management from University College of Management Studies, Kansas.

Mavis Nkansah Boadu was an international student ambassador for Devry University- New York,from 2015 to 2016.Interned as a human resource assistant for Kinsadus Company LTD. from 2012 to 2012.In February 2017,she demanded for a strict enforcement of road traffic regulations to end carnage on the roads.She added that although the National Road Safety Commission(NSRC) deserves commendation for taking measures to enforce road traffic laws,They need to do more.

