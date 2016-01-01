Mercy Adu Gyamfi born 1st May 1971 in Akwatia,in the Eastern Region of Ghana is a Ghanaian Parliamentarian,a member of the New Patriotic Party,the majority group in parliament and a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Mercy Adu-Gyamfi obtained Middle School Leaving Certificate in the year 1988 from Presby Middle School in Akwatia.She is a business woman and a hairdresser by profession and became a member of Ghana’s parliament in December 2016 when she won the seat for Akwatia constituency in the Eastern Region. She was a managing director of Amasey Pharmacy,in Kade,in the Eastern Region.She serves on the Committee on Employment and social welfare house committee.

