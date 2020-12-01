- Date of Birth:
- Ghana
The Hiplife duo made up of Terry Asare Boamah aka Mframa Panyin aka Terror bad boy Terry and Kenneth Osei Owusu aka Mframa Kitiwa aka One Pesewa.
Mframa means wind in Twi while Panyin means older and Ketewa (kitiwa) means younger.
They are inspired by God, and their music is influenced by Reggie Rockstone, Daddy Lumba, Akyeame, 50 Cents, Llyod Banks, Method man, Snoop Dogg, and the late 2Pac. Some of their songs are Mmaama mma, Menya ahuwoyi, Ten years of Hiplife, Awura Ama and Mebo so.
