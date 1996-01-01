Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, popularly known as Dr. Abu Sakara, is an agronomist (Agricultural Scientist).

Dr. Sakara is committed to rebuilding the CPP to provide Ghanaians an alternative choice to the two dominant parties. This will hopefully free the country from the antagonism between the two major parties which seem to be mired in the politics of acrimony to the detriment of the country.

Abu Sakara's current and past efforts are firmly rooted in the belief that Ghana's democracy will benefit from a process that depolarizes the political landscape to produce a more mature constructive opposition that emerges an alternative third force in Government.

Dr Sakara has supported parliamentarians in four constituencies in northern Ghana since 1996 and participated in two election campaigns. He has also been an active member of the Patriots whose efforts were aimed at rebuilding the CPP.

Dr. Sakara contested in the 2007 congress and won a position as the first National Vice Chairperson of the CPP. He considers it a privilege that it is his generation's turn to take on the mantle of responsibility to move the vision of the founding fathers from political liberation to achieve economic emancipation.

Dr. Sakara's experience includes technical, managerial and policy roles over a twenty five year career, with postings to Central America (Mexico), Southern Africa (Zambia), Eastern Africa (Tanzania, Uganda) and West Africa (Nigeria). He has also visited more than 30 countries on the five continents in his professional capacity on a range of projects and programs.

Dr. Sakara speaks six languages. He is fluent in Gonja, Hausa and Swahili and conversant with Twi. His working languages are English and Spanish.

He is a family man, married to Mary-Lily Kafela (MBA), an economist and Business Administrator.

They have four Children aged 28, 25, 22 and 21.

Dr Sakara i 2008 was running mate to Dr. Paa Kwasi Nduon on the ticket of the CPP.

Having so much love for the nation and great believe in the ideals of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Dr. Abu Sakara contested and won the bid to represent the CPP in the December 2012 general elections.

