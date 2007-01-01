Michael Dwamena, a Royal from Kwahu Mpraeso, was born on May 30, 1964 at Sekondi in the Western Region.He schooled at Takoradi Secondary School after which he traveled to Belgium under the sponsorship of a Belgian lady he later married. He was a remarkable highlife artist who infuses a lot of rhythms from Africa, Europe and America in his music.

He first came into the limelight with his great highlife tracks such as Tibidi and Christie. His music became a toast for local Ghanaian youthful fans.He had a glittering and eventful music career and caused a stir on the Zimbabwe music charts with his classic track, Ice Cream Man.

A few years back has been irresistibly driven into the terrain of gospel rendition and recorded a gospel album, Prayer the third album of his collection which expressed his impression with the growing high level of our music industry, although he had been noted for secular music.

Michael seems to be in his own world considering flavours of innovations and compliments of decorations in his live performance as a bassist, dancer and singer as he frills crowd in Europe and America.

In 2007, he released his last album, Owo Mo Ntsi which registered a massive hit for the track titled, Ngozi. The video to Ngozi became one of the most loved videos on TV in 2008 and it seemed that Michael had won Ghanaian over once more. Sadly he passed away on â€¦ just as his album was starting to pick up.The multi-talented musician/producer would bee remembered for his sleek voice and bubbly personality.

