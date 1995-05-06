Diamond Michelle popularly known as Shatta Michy born May 6 1994 in Norway is the fiancee of popular Ghanian dancehall music artiste Charles Nii Armah , Shatta Wale. Shatta Michy met her fiance when she was 17 years old.

Shatta Michy is a product of the Mfantsiman Girls’ Senior High School and is currently pursuing a course in marketing at the Wisconsin University College. She also reveals that she will study law in order to become a lawyer in the near future. She is also an entrepreneur, owns a pub at East Legon and also runs a food business in Accra and Kumasi. Additionally,she haS featured in a number of songs and music videos with Shatta Wale,released her single ‘spend di money’ and featured in a number of TV series

The two have been engaged traditionally and have a son together called Majesty although their relationship has been on and off for years.

