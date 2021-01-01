Ministry of Health
The Ministry of Health (MoH) is the government ministry of Ghana that is responsible for the health of Ghana. It is involved in providing public health services, managing Ghana's healthcare industry, and building Ghana's hospitals and medical education system.
Ministry main offices are located in Accra.
The ministry is responsible for all health related issues in Ghana. It was responsible for direct public health service delivery or provision in the country.
However, with the enactment of an ACT 525 of parliament, the functions of promotion, preventive, curative and rehabilitative care has been delegated to the Ghana Health Service and Teaching hospitals.
Hence, the ministry is now responsible for only policy formulation, monitoring and evaluation, resource mobilization and regulation of the health service delivery in the country.
Agencies
Ministry agencies include:
Ghana Medical and Dental Council
Pharmacy Council Ghana
Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives
Alternative Medicine Council
Foods and Drug Authority
Private Hospitals and Maternity Homes Board
National Health Insurance Authority
Ghana National Drugs Programme
Ghana Health Service
Allied Health Professionals Council
Occupational Therapy Association Of Ghana
