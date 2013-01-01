Mohammad Bawah Braimah born November 28th 1959 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ejura-Sekyedumase Constituency in the Ahanti Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He was the Municipal Coordinator at NADMO from 2009 to 2013 and then became the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal Assembly from 2013 to 2016.

