Mohammad Habibu Tijani born February 16 1965 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a certificate from KAIPTC,a certificate from Bagabaga Training College,Tamale, a Master of Governance and Leadership from GIMPA,a Post Graduate Diploma education from Valley View University,a Diploma in Study of Religions and a B.A from the University of Ghana.

Mohammad Habibu Tijani worked at the Ghana Education Service from 1995 to 1997,the Municipal Chief Executive of Yendi from 2001 to 2009 and an Assistant Director from 2009 to 2013 with the Government of Ghana.

