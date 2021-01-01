Born VERA HAMENOO – KPEDA and known within showbiz circles as “MzVee”; the Keta born 21 year old, is a 1st year student at Ghana Telecom University and the lead singer in girl group, D3.

The very talented singer, Vera started singing

just 2 years ago and it is remarkable how much progress she has made within the short period. Apart from her work with D3, Vera’s vocal abilities, good looks and graceful stage presence has landed her collaborations with the likes of multiple award-winning producer, Richie Mensah, Afriyie (formerly of Wutah), Ayigbe Edem and Okyeame Kwame. She has followed the release of two covers of dancehall songs, Harmattan and Hole in One with the release of her debut single ‘Borkor Borkor’ which features VIP.

She has also performed solo on many big stages including the Okyeame Kwame Versatile Show as well as Richie Mensah’s “This is Love Concert.”

Vera has been described by industry pundits as “the Next Big Thing” in Ghanaian music and with her good looks and talent; she appeals to many young folks her age who look to her as inspiration to achieve their dreams. She has also won the hearts of the older demographic of music fans with her well noted humility, good behaviour and again with her impeccable talent.

http://www.deeghana.