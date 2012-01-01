Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, Ghanaian singer, afropop, dancehall and R&B artist was born June 23rd 1992 to Ernest and Florence Hamenoo-Kpeda in Accra Ghana.She has two older sisters and a younger brother. She attended St. Martin de Porres School and went to St. Mary’s Girls’ senior High School and then the Ghana Telecom University to study Business Administration.

In 2012, MzVee joined a girl band, Lynx Entertainment and was the lead singer where they released hit singles such as "Good Girls Gone Bad" and "Gyani Gyani". They later split in 2013 in order to further their education.

In 2014, MzVee launched her solo career and released her debut single "Bokor Bokor" featuring VIP followed by her hit single "Natural Girl" and went on to win the unsung Artist of the year at the Ghana Music Awards in 2014. She also released her debut album in November 2014 featuring Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, VIP and Didier Awadi.

Additionally, MzVee released a second album "Verified" in 2015 which earned her 7 nominations at the Ghana Music Awards in 2016 .These nominations include album of the year and record of the year of her single "Aborfra" featuring Efya.She also released a third album in 2017 "Daavi" which was much anticipated.

In October 2015, MzVee was appointed the World Bank Ambassador for their "End Extreme Poverty Campaign".S he released the official campaign song titled "End Poverty" and became a World Bank #Music4Dev Guest Artist; a role which has been held in the past by a number of award-winning artists including D'Banj and Fally Ipupa.

MzVee was also named in MTV Base’s list of Artists to watch out for in 2016. She was also nominated for Best Urban Artist in the 2016 KORA Music Awards and was also nominated for 7 categories in the Ghana Music Awards including Best Album of the Year, Songwriter of the year and Best Female Vocalist.

On May 20, 2016, MzVee was nominated for the BET Awards 2016 - Best International Act: Africa category and became the first Ghanaian female musician to be nominated for a major BET Award. She was also nominated in the Best Female category in October 2016 for the MTV Africa Music Awards.

