Naana Eyiah Quansah born February 14 1963 is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the New Patriotic Party.She is currently the member of parliament for Gomoa Central constituency.

She obtained a certificate in negotiation and conflict resolution from Macquarie Graduate School,Australia and a certificate in Governance and leadership from East London College,U. K. Naana Eyiah was the C.E.O of Naaba Company Limited,self employed.

