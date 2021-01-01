Menu › Country › People › Politics ›
Naana Eyiah Quansah
- Date of Birth:
- 1963-02-14
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Naana Eyiah Quansah born February 14 1963 is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the New Patriotic Party.She is currently the member of parliament for Gomoa Central constituency.
She obtained a certificate in negotiation and conflict resolution from Macquarie Graduate School,Australia and a certificate in Governance and leadership from East London College,U. K. Naana Eyiah was the C.E.O of Naaba Company Limited,self employed.
www.ghanaweb.com