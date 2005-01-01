Nadia Buari born November 21, 1982 is a Ghanaian actress. She received two nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009.

Buari was born in Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana, to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian mother. She attended Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School and then studied performing arts at the University of Ghana, graduating with a BFA degree. Throughout her time at the University of Ghana, she was actively involved in drama and dance clubs.

Buari premiered on Ghanaian national television with the TV series Games People Play in late 2005. Her first major film was Mummy's Daughter, after which, she starred in Beyonce: The President's Daughter. Her role as "Beyonce" was her major breakthrough.

Her movie career began with her playing a role in the TV series Games People Play in 2005, which she got nominated for best actress. She has starred in more than 20 movies. In 2013, she came out with her own movie called The Diary of Imogene Brown.

Buari moved from Ghanaian films to Nollywood films around the year 2008. Her breakthrough role in Nollywood was in the film Beyonce & Rihanna as Beyonce alongside Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde who played Rihanna.

The film became very popular to both Ghanaian and Nigerian audience. Her other notable Nollywood films include Rough Rider, Beauty and the Beast, Holding Hope and Single and Married.

She is also known for co-starring in films with Nollywood actor Jim Iyke, which has also received attention. Films include the Beyonce & Rihanna film series, Hot Romance and Behind a Smile.

In 2013, she won the Pan African Actress award at the annual Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA Awards) in New York City and became an ambassador at Tablet India Limited (TIL) in 2013.

In 2014, Buari was awarded the Special Recognition Award at Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

In January 2014, she briefly dated Nollywood actor Jim Iyke. In 2019, Buari revealed in an interview that she is married and has four children.

Filmpography

Beyoncé — The President Daughter (2006)

The Return of Beyoncé

Mummy’s Daughter

Darkness of Sorrow (2006)

Slave to Lust

In The Eyes of My Husband

American Boy

Wicked Intentions

Tomorrow Must Wait

Hidden Treasure

Beyonce & Rihanna

Beauty and the Beast (2008)

My Last Ambition

Love, Lies and Murder

Secret Lie

The Angle Against The Monster

Heartless

Last Hour Romance

Under My Pillow

Speechless

Desperate Bride

Innocent Sin

Guilty Threat

The Golden Lady

Satanic Kingdom

Rough Rider

Crazy Scandal

Unfaithful

The Monster In Me

Bad Egg

Garden of Eden

No More Love

My Dove

Agony of Christ (2009)

Heart of Men (2009)

Forbidden Fruit (2009)

Holding Hope (2010)

Chelsea (2010)

Checkmate (2010)

Single and Married (2012)

Heroes & Zeros (2012)

Game Plan (2015)

American Driver (2017)