Habib Abass (Najo) was formerly a member of the talented group of rappers and dancers, known as F.B.S. The group comprised Najo's first cousins Dee and Niche. Najo was born March 29, 1978 and is a Muslim. His approach to showbiz started as a dancer with the National Dance Factory in the 90's.

The dance group performed at many national ceremonies that were organized that year especially shows that were held at the National Theatre since they were the official dancers of the theatre. The group won many awards participating in dance championships and also entertained the audience at many award parades. After working with the dance factory for a while he was contracted by Slim Buster as his dancer he worked with him at many of his live concerts and video clips for 2yrs, the most memorable one being the MUSIGA Awards in 1998.

After which he collaborated with his cousins to form F.B.S, they released their debut album 'Oluman Boogie' in the year 2000. The album was a success; with the hit track 'Oluman Boogie' placing remarkably in the local charts. Najo is currently separated from the group and is now a solo artiste, the separation has no grounds of misunderstanding amongst the various artistes it is basically a way of exploiting their individual talents.

His Debut album as a solo artiste is titled 'Me Suro' and it had tracks such as 'Me Suro' ft Nayanka & David, 'Akansie' and 'Money'.

