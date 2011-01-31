Nana Akomea born 5 August 1961 is a Ghanaian politician who has served as the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South[1] from 1997 to 2009, representing the New Patriotic Party.

He has also been the minister of information (2003-2005),and the Minister for Manpower Development and Employment (2007-2009).

He was born on August 5, 1961 and comes from Nsutam in the Eastern Region. He holds a post-graduate degree in communication studies from the University of Ghana (1991).

As a journalist and advertiser, he worked at Focal Point Advertising Company before he became an MP. He is Christian (Presbyterian) and single with two children.

He is the Director of Communication for the New Patriotic Party, a position he has held since 31 January 2011 after the resignation of Kwaku Kwarteng.

