Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie born 3 September 1969 in Saltpond , Central Region of Ghana is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the New Patriotic Party.Married with four children and She identifies as a Christian. She is currently the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North constituency and the Deputy Minister for Information.

She holds a Diploma in Management Studies from the University of Cape Coast , Certificate in Administration and Management, GIMPA and Proficiency in Dutch Language at Zadkine Holland.

In 2015, Nana Akua Owusu Afryie contested and won the NPP parliamentary seat for the Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region. She won this parliamentary seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections Three other candidates, namely Sally Amaki Darko of the National Democratic Congress, and Akwasi Asiama Adade of the Conventions Peoples Party also contested in the 2016 by-election of Ablekuma North held on 7 December 2016 Owusu Afriyie won the election by obtaining 54,698 votes out of the 82,091 cast, representing 66.84 percent of total valid votes.

