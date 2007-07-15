Felicity Ama Agyemang (born August 15, 1973) known as Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian actress,TV presenter and a music writer.She rose to prominence for her role in television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie Asoreba.

Nana Ama was born in Kumasi, Ghana, on August 15, 1973. Her mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, and her father Kwabena Nkrumah, divorced when Nana Ama was young. With her father gone and her mother unable to take care of her and her six other siblings, Nana Ama together with her siblings were adopted by Kofi McBrown and her aunt, Madam Betty Obiri Yeboah. As a result, Nana Ama considers her childhood to have been difficult.

Along with her six siblings,Nana Ama grew up in Kwadaso, Kumasi with her aunt, and her adopted father.To this day,she considers her aunt her "real mother" and has spoken of her gratitude to her aunt for having provided her with a stable and caring home.

Nana Ama attended St. Peter's International Residential School, moved on to Minnesota International and then to Central International. She continued to Kwadaso L.A. J.S.S, although she ended up as a drop out and could not sit for the Basic Education Certificate Exams.

cBrown essentially stumbled into acting. She answered an auction call on the radio by Miracle Films and was hired to do costuming instead. However, on the set, she was able to snag the lead role after the director, Samuel Nyamekye, felt that she was better suited for the role. In 2001, her first movie, That Day, was released launching her career.

Her performance in That Day opened the floodgates to interesting and exciting roles, landing her a spot on the TV series Tentacles.

In 2007, the movie Asoreba, co-starring Agya Koo and Mercy Aseidu, turned Nana Ama into a household name. Since then, she has slowly built a strong following by releasing a slew of critically acclaimed movies.

Nana Ama is the brand ambassador of Royal Drinks.

Nana Ama has been linked to Omar Sheriff Captan, her co-star in a number of movies, although both have continually denied any romantic attachments.

In 2004, Nana Ama McBrown dated briefly, Okyeame Kwame, a Ghanaian musician. In the course of the year, the pair were seen traveling together all over Ghana promoting Okyeame Kwame's solo release.

On 15 July 2007, Nana Ama was enthroned as the Nkosuohemaa (or ceremonial queen-mother of development) of Assin-Basiako near Assin-Fosu in the Assin North District of the Central Region, Ghana.

In 2016, she married her longtime boyfriend Maxwell Mawu Mensah. In February 2019 Nana Ama gave birth to a girl in Canada.

She has acted a lot of movies and has numerous awards to her credit which includes Best/English Actress, Best Actress in Leading Role, Best Traditional movie and Best Story at the 2011 Kumawood Awards. She also won the favorite Actress at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards and Eurostar Best Dressed Female Celebrity on the red carpet at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards. She also won Golden Actress in a comedy movie with the movie Side Chic Gang at the Golden Movie Awards this year.

Some movies she starred in include;

Nnipa ye bad

Abro

He Is Mine

Madam Joan

Nsem Pii

Kumasi Yonko

Odo Ntira

Love Comes Back

Kae Dabi

Asoreba

Wo Nyame som po ni

Alicia

Fools Paradise

Dea Ade Wo No

Girl Connection

Playboy

My Own Mother

Friday Night

Di Asempa (Osofo Maame)

Asabea (The Blind Girl)

Evil Heart

The Pastor's Wife

Pastors Club

Onyame Tumi

I Know My Rights

The End

Onyame ye Onyame

John and John (2017)

