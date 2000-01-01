Nana Fynn was born on the July 31 to Kweku Acquah Harrison and Gloria Acquah Harrison. His father was the first black person to be admitted into the Royal Marines School of Music, in the United Kingdom. Mr. Acquah Harrison plays about twenty-eight instruments and specializes in the pipe organ. His mother, Mrs. Gloria Acquah Harrison is an Educationist and a Chorister for over 35 years at the Tema Community 8 Bethel Church at. He is the Sixth of Eight kids. It could be said that he is the chip of the old block or better still, a refined chap of the old block.

He is known in real life as Nana Fynn Acquah Harrison but to his numerous fans, he is simply but dynamically called Nana Fynn. He had his primary education at Marines School Tema Community 8. He had his ordinary level education at Winneba Secondary School and then his advance level education at Adisadel College, Cape Coast. He has knowledge in Computer System Analysis, Software Development and in Graphic Arts.

In 2000, Nana Fynn released his first album 'Ankwansema' a fante term meaning a lone ranger in town looking for a wife. The second album 'Odo handkerchief' was released in 2001. This was followed by 'Dokodoko' in 2003 I do was the hit song. He released Magic in 2005 with 'Romeo' as the hit song. In 2008 he released another album, Twe Wo Ho, which is enjoying a lot of airplay as well. He has won several Ghana Music Awards for his works.

Apart from these albums, Nana Fynn has song written some gospel songs for Stella Seal, Anita Obeng among others. Nana Fynn has a Pseudo Commercial Studio at Community Nine Tema. He also has a barbering salon for men, New Look Salon. Nana Fynn does not set a definite time for himself to accomplish his goals, he rather sets targets. He likes sports, soccer and plays football and snooker. He also likes to read books which bother on human and black history and religious books like bible and theology.

Nana Fynn likes rice and vegetable stew and plantain with palaver sauce as his favourite dish. He dislikes dogs and fat quarrelsome women.

